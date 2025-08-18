If you're already all clued up and in the know about Moral Anxiety Studio's Roadwarden, you'll already be in the know about how it was one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2022. And now it could be repeating success on Switch as it comes to the console on 25th August 2025.

Preorders for this one are now available on the Nintendo eShop, and it'd be remiss of us not to point out that there's a 20% launch discount at the moment, which brings the price down to a very nice £7.91 / $8.79 until 15th September. Yessir.

Now, it may seem like just another retro-styled pixel adventure at first glance, but this text-based beauty is, in fact, the sort of game that has the energy and power to resurrect an entire genre. We've played it (well, this here writer has) and this release announcement got us very excited for any Switch players out there who are interested in very good games.

Here's some further details from the official press release:

Set in a gritty, low-fantasy world full of mystery, danger, and moral dilemmas, Roadwarden puts players in the boots of a solitary traveller tasked with exploring an untamed peninsula. The game combines isometric pixel art, deep narrative design, and RPG elements such as inventory puzzles, dialogue choices, character builds, and survival mechanics. Step into the unknown. Shape your fate. And guard the roads. Key Features – Roadwarden Explore a Mysterious Peninsula

Uncover secrets, dangers, and hidden stories in a richly detailed, low-fantasy

world.



Choose Your Class and Backstory

Play as a warrior, mage, or scholar, shaping your character’s abilities, beliefs, and personality.



Meaningful Choices

Engage in deep dialogue, make the right decisions and shape the world around you.



Unique Genre Blend

Combines text-based storytelling, isometric pixel art, RPG systems, and adventure mechanics.



30+ Hour Campaign

Immerse yourself in a narrative-driven experience full of quests, survival elements, and moral dilemmas. Every shadow hides a threat, every stranger may be a friend or a foe, and every choice could be your last. Roadwarden on Nintendo Switch invites a new audience to lose themselves in a world where every path is uncertain and every decision has weight. The roads are calling and only you can decide where they lead.

Looking forward to playing Roadwarden? Played it already and have something to say? Let us know!

