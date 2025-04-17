The Witcher 3
Image: CD Projekt Red

Before Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish developer CD Projekt Red was best known for its work on The Witcher series including the award-winning third entry.

With its futuristic sci-fi game now confirmed for the Switch 2, it's got many fans wondering if it will maybe one day bring The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Nintendo's new hardware, following its "impossible port" on the original Switch.

Eurogamer asked about a potential "Switch 2 upgrade" for Witcher 3 and apparently "CD Projekt is keeping that under wraps for now" as the focus is all on Cyberpunk 2077.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube808k
Watch on YouTube

Cyberpunk 2077 will be a launch title alongside the Switch 2 and based on early impressions, it's looking quite promising so far.

Would you like to see The Witcher 3 show up on the Switch 2 at some point? Let us know in the comments.

[source eurogamer.net]