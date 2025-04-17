Before Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish developer CD Projekt Red was best known for its work on The Witcher series including the award-winning third entry.

With its futuristic sci-fi game now confirmed for the Switch 2, it's got many fans wondering if it will maybe one day bring The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Nintendo's new hardware, following its "impossible port" on the original Switch.

Eurogamer asked about a potential "Switch 2 upgrade" for Witcher 3 and apparently "CD Projekt is keeping that under wraps for now" as the focus is all on Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be a launch title alongside the Switch 2 and based on early impressions, it's looking quite promising so far.