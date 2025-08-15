Since the announcement of Borderlands 4 for the Switch 2, we've had a number of updates from Randy Pitchford and the team at Gearbox Software about what exactly fans can expect.

Following the news last month the game would run at "mostly" 30fps (instead of 60fps) on Nintendo's new hybrid hardware, we've now got another Switch 2-related update. This was spotted in the game's official FAQ, which was updated earlier this month.

This version will apparently offer "the same exciting" experience as other platforms "minus the split-screen option". Although this is missing, the same paragraph notes how the Nintendo release will have crossplay support with the other platforms. Here it is in full:

"Switch 2 players will have the same exciting Borderlands 4 experience as other platforms minus the split-screen option, and yes, it will have full crossplay with Epic, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X|S!"

So, if you were hoping to enjoy some split-screen action on a single Switch 2 device, it seems you may need to instead consider the game on another console platform for this particular option.

It was also confirmed not long ago how the Switch 2 physical release of Borderlands 4 will require a download, so expect a Game-Key Card release. This game launches for this platform on 3rd October 2025.