D-Day, Jaleco's 1984 arcade shooter, will arrive today on Nintendo Switch as part of Arcade Archives. The game, which this writer remembers quite enjoying back in ye olden days, sees players control a warship as it sails right up the screen, shooting down planes and blowing everything to ribbons as it goes.

Players have a selection of two weapons, and the little reticles on the screen, that you can see in the trailer above, pertain to each of these. Now, there was another D-Day game, in fact there have been a few, but this is the vertical shooter one, not the 1985 strategy game (which was impossibly difficult).

Watching the above trailer, we're also brought back to the wonderful world of mid-80s era arcade tunes and sound effects. A cacophony of ill-fitting music and incredibly loud beeps, boops and blasts await any soldiers brave enough to take on the challenge. The longest day, indeed.

Here's some more details and pics from the official press material:

"D-DAY" is a shooter released by JALECO in 1984.

Your mission is to pilot your battleship, fending off enemy battleships and bombers, and destroy the enemy fortress.

Today is the day the operation is to take place. The longest day begins...

