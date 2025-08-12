The relationship between Genki and Switch 2 might forever be defined by that pre-reveal CES showcase, but the accessory manufacturer has produced a lot of gear for the new hybrid in the months since. While we have liked most of the Switch 2 accessories we've seen so far from the company, select items have not been without their issues, with early teething problems like tricky zippers and too-snug designs. Fortunately, the problematic products have now received an upgrade.

Genki has informed us that both the Attack Vector modular case and the Sleeper Case are now available without any of the issues that both came with at launch. Previously, several users reported that the Attack Vector was too tight in the Switch 2 Dock, making it difficult to play the console up on the big screen, while many found the Sleeper Case's zip to be too tough.

We similarly took issue with the Sleeper Case's zipper in our review, and while we didn't have any docking issues with the Attack Vector, it's still nice to hear that the accessory manufacturer is listening to its customers.

Both items are now available on the Genki website in their new and improved forms — the Attack Vector will set you back £42/$49.99, while the Sleeper Case is listed for £36/$42.99. These two items accompany the rest of Genki's Switch 2 lineup, including screen protectors, a charging base and more.

Although these teething problems appear to be on the mend, Genki isn't out of the woods yet. Following the company's much-discussed CES presentation back in January (where Switch 2 prototypes were freely shown off, despite Nintendo not yet officially lifting the lid on the system), Nintendo opened a lawsuit against the company, claiming that Genki "demoed and promoted unauthorized purported mockups and renderings of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories".

Genki has since released a statement, claiming that it is "taking [Nintendo's case] seriously and working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully," and promised that it will "share more when we can".