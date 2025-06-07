Accessory maker Genki has a whole host of Switch 2 accessories on the market to support the console's launch, and the excellently named Attack Vector is one of the ones which caught my attention from the get-go.

Described by Genki (which is currently in Nintendo's bad books) as a "modular grip case for serious handheld command", the Attack Vector comes in three different parts. The main bodywork clips onto your Switch 2 console, while the other two pieces bolt onto your Joy-Con 2 controllers.

On a basic level, these are designed to offer slimline protection for your shiny new purchase, but in reality, they're nowhere near substantial enough to prevent damage from severe drops; you might avoid scratching or marking the Switch 2, but that's about it.

The three-piece modular design means you can remove your Joy-Con 2 when you want to, and the main part of the case is so thin it doesn't prevent you from docking the Switch 2, which is a plus. The rear of the case also supports snap-on accessories thanks to a small MagSafe-style magnetic section; this is handy for clipping on plug-in external battery packs, for example (naturally, Genki has its own option here, called the Energy Pack).

However, by far the most interesting element of the Attack Vector is the trio of swappable grips that bolt onto the back of the Joy-Con 2 sections of the case. The smallest set ("Feather") gives you small bumps to grip onto, while the most pronounced pair ("Anchor") is pretty huge but provides the most agreeable ergonomic experience. The "Balance" set is somewhere in the middle of these two extremes. To be honest, with the exception of the "Feather" set (which doesn't really seem to make a huge difference), the other two grips are excellent and really do make the Switch 2 more comfortable to play for prolonged periods.

The grips have a rubberised texture, so they're super-tactile, and there are "sweat-resistant bands" (according to Genki) that mean they don't get slippy when the action heats up.

Prior to getting my Switch 2 this week, I've been playing an awful lot on my Steam Deck OLED, and I have to admit the ergonomics of that device are a lot better than Nintendo's new hybrid console. However, with the Attack Vector installed, the difference is less obvious.

It's a shame, then, that some elements of Genki's modular case let it down. As previously mentioned, the Attack Vector feels very flimsy, and there's a lot of flex and movement in the main case, even when it's clipped onto the Switch 2 itself. While the Joy-Con 2 grips are great for improving overall ergonomics, it feels like they add extra 'pivot' to the controllers. I actually think the magnets which hold the Joy-Con 2 to the Switch 2 are great, but I have never been so aware that they are separate components than when I used the Attack Vector. The amount of 'wobble' you feel during use is pretty extreme.

This complaint aside, I actually found myself liking the Attack Vector case. It's pretty expensive for what essentially amounts to three sections of thin plastic, but the swappable grips are genuinely useful, and having a trio of size options means you're almost sure to find the grip that suits you. It's just a shame that more robust protection isn't part of the package.

Makes using the Switch 2 more comfortable

MagSafe-style functionality is good for clipping on external batteries

Slim enough to ensure you can still dock your console Feels a bit cheap and flimsy

Doesn't offer much protection outside of preventing scratches

Expensive for what it is

Good 7/10

The Genki Attack Vector is available directly from the manufacturer and costs $49.99 / £42.