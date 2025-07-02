It's a huge blow to the Microsoft-owned studio, and is thought to have left after the cancellation of Everwild. Louise O’Connor, executive producer and art designer who worked on Conker's Bad Fur Day and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, has also left, according to sources who have spoken to VGC.
Update #1 []: As the West Coast begins to wake up, more and more layoffs are being confirmed at Microsoft, including the cancellation of the Perfect Dark reboot and subsequent closure of its developer The Initiative, Windows Central has confirmed (via Pure Xbox).
Perfect Dark was announced back in 2020 but went radio silent until Summer Game Fest 2024. It wasn't present during Microsoft's big conference this year, causing some to worry. The Initiative was developing this revival in partnership with Crystal Dynamics. The game was due to be a revival of the series, which started life on the N64.
Alongside Perfect Dark and Rare's Everwild, ZeniMax Online's unreleased MMORPG, codenamed Blackbird, has also been cancelled. And subsidiaries such as Raven (Call of Duty) and Turn 10 (Forza Motorsport) have also been hit with layoffs.