Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, has been answering questions during a recent general meeting about Star Wars Outlaws, which has struggled thus far to live up to expectations, with rather poor sales figures overall.

Now, ask this writer and he'll tell you that Star Wars Outlaws is a genuinely cracking game, really and truly, and we're all very excited for its Switch 2 release here at Nintendo Life. Indeed, it's likely to prove the console's first 'impossible port' of sorts, especially if it manages to arrive in a decent state, so interest is high in this one, for sure, even for non-SW fans.

With regards to the game's current sales issues, and as reported by GamesRadar, Guillemot says that he sees Star Wars itself as part of the problem, with fans perhaps feeling done in with constant TV shows which, in 2024 when the game was released, had sort of run out of steam a little. Yes, we didn't like The Acolyte either, Yves.

"The game suffered from a number of items. First, it suffered from the fact that it was released at a time when the brand that it belonged to was in a bit of choppy waters, said Guillemot, whilst also acknowledging that the game wasn't quite perfect at any rate, "The game had a few items that still needed to be polished...they were polished and debugged in the early weeks after release, but it did affect sales volumes."

Luckily for Switch 2 fans, then, it also seems that the version we'll get our hands on come September 4th will arrive with some added improvements, too:

"We did heavily improve the game by troubleshooting and debugging. When it will be released on upcoming consoles such as the Switch 2 it will have a new version of the game. Improvements on the game are not finished."

Looking forward to Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2? Reckon the Switch 2 can handle it? Make sure to let us know!