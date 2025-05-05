Switch 2 is introducing "Game-Key Cards" which are described by Nintendo as being "different" from regular physical cards as they act as a 'key' to download the full title onto your system via the internet.

As we get closer to the new Nintendo system's launch next month, more companies are confirming the games they'll be releasing on these new game-key cards and it seems the latest one is Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, according to new retailer listings online.

During the Switch generation, Ubisoft offered certain physical packages like Assassin's Creed which required a digital download - so this update about how the third-party publisher will be delivering its first hard-copy game on the Switch 2 might not necessarily be the most surprising news.

As mentioned on the box of Outlaws, this game-key card release will require a "full download" via the internet.

Many other third-party developers have also announced they'll be releasing their titles on game-key cards. One company that won't be following this trend is CD Projekt Red - instead, it's delivering the whole Cyberpunk 2077 experience on a 64GB card.