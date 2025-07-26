The upcoming Zelda-inspired 3D action-adventure game The Knightling will be launching this August on multiple platforms, but the Switch version of the game has been axed.

In an update earlier today, developer Twirlbound announced the game had "gone gold" ahead of the August release window for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but also revealed it would "no longer" be releasing on Nintendo's Switch.

"We also wanted to let everyone know that we are no longer releasing The Knightling for Nintendo Switch. This was a difficult decision for us and we understand this is disappointing for fans who have been anticipating the Switch release."

We're very excited for the upcoming launch of The Knightling on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, still set to release on August 28, 2025.



So, this launch will still go ahead for other platforms on 28th August 2025, but it's game over for the Switch version. Unsurprisingly, fans are already calling for a Switch 2 release, so if we hear anything about this in the future, we'll let you know.