Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Twirlbound have announced The Knightling, a 3D action-adventure game heavily inspired by Zelda in which you take on the role of the titular Knightling in a quest that arms you with just a shield.
Utilising a semi-open world structure, you'll be free to explore to your hearts' content by utilising your shield across several different scenarios. You can use it yo fight against enemies, transform it into a makeshift parasol, or slide down mountains, proper Breath of the Wild style.
We're big fans of the aesthetic with this one. The character design is neat and the environments look gorgeous. It's a cross-platform release though, so we've got our fingers crossed that it will look good and run adequately on the Switch.
For now, let's check out the key features:
- All Heroes Start Small: Play as the Knightling, a brave knight-in-training who must embark on a daring quest to rescue their mentor, the great Sir Lionstone. Battle powerful foes, upgrade and master your abilities, and protect the people of the realm. Gather your courage and prove that even the smallest among us can be a hero!
- The Best Offense Is a Good Defense: Armed with only Sir Lionstone’s magical shield, you must harness its power in action-packed combat to take on the realm’s greatest challenges. Use the shield’s might to block, bash, parry, and create openings in your enemies’s defenses, then finish the job with huge attacks and combos.
- Slide Into Adventure: Set off for adventure across Clesseia’s many varied regions, using the power of the shield to slide across the land. Explore the world, mastering platforming and puzzle challenges to earn rewards for upgrades, and use the shield’s unique movement abilities to traverse the realm with ease.
We'll have more info on The Knightling, including its release date, in the coming months. Right now, it's slated to launch at some point in 2025.
What do you make of this one? Do you think it will scratch that 3D Zelda itch? Let us know with a comment.
Looks like a duck face, is it meant to be?
There have been a few similar games that got my hopes up but then disappointed. But this does look promising.
I'm interested!! I don't love the idea of characters that we're supposed to care about but never see the faces of. But, we'll see!
I anticipate indie games filling the empty space left by OOT era 3D Zelda games, and was hopeful that this title was attempting such a thing. I’ll need to see more before I commit to being interested, but this is an impressive trailer!
Looks pretty, but not going to lie....
I hoped from the description it was going to scratch the old style 3d Zelda itch that Nintendo has left behind rather than the one they are satiating.
@ScalenePowers
Haha wow very similar minds going into this 🤣
The shield mechanic has great potential, especially if the combat is well developed and the sliding is not limited to slopes. The art style is gorgeous and the whole trailer looks great, even though it doesn't show much. We'll see.
trailer was fun; full of character and feels a bit Looney Tunes inspired. Was half expecting the protagonist to be Daffy Duck.
Game play does look pleasingly familiar, but will wait closer to release time before committing to a purchase.
As I'm wanting to upgrade to a Switch 2 in 2025, there may be some competition for my spending!
Hmm, looks a bit rough around the edges, especially the first enemy shown, but will keep an eye. I like the idea of a kinda frizbee shield weapon instead of the normal sword.
@AJWolfTill we basically left the same comment lmao!!
The indie game that comes to mind that attempts to fit that style is Ary: and the Four Seasons. It’s pretty neat but clearly was more than the devs could handle
Have you also gotten into Darksiders to try and scratch that itch??
@ScalenePowers I played all of them and honestly, the only one I found the best was the Spin-off prequel Genesis. I found the fast paced gameplay, and lighter tone quite refreshing. With that said.
Darksiders 1 is the closet Zelda like.
Darksiders 2 is more Action RPG.
Darksiders 3 is very much a hack n slash. Very much inspired by Soulbornes.
The Darksiders series is like 4 different genre of games.
