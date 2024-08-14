Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Twirlbound have announced The Knightling, a 3D action-adventure game heavily inspired by Zelda in which you take on the role of the titular Knightling in a quest that arms you with just a shield.

Utilising a semi-open world structure, you'll be free to explore to your hearts' content by utilising your shield across several different scenarios. You can use it yo fight against enemies, transform it into a makeshift parasol, or slide down mountains, proper Breath of the Wild style.

We're big fans of the aesthetic with this one. The character design is neat and the environments look gorgeous. It's a cross-platform release though, so we've got our fingers crossed that it will look good and run adequately on the Switch.

For now, let's check out the key features:

- All Heroes Start Small: Play as the Knightling, a brave knight-in-training who must embark on a daring quest to rescue their mentor, the great Sir Lionstone. Battle powerful foes, upgrade and master your abilities, and protect the people of the realm. Gather your courage and prove that even the smallest among us can be a hero!

- The Best Offense Is a Good Defense: Armed with only Sir Lionstone’s magical shield, you must harness its power in action-packed combat to take on the realm’s greatest challenges. Use the shield’s might to block, bash, parry, and create openings in your enemies’s defenses, then finish the job with huge attacks and combos.

- Slide Into Adventure: Set off for adventure across Clesseia’s many varied regions, using the power of the shield to slide across the land. Explore the world, mastering platforming and puzzle challenges to earn rewards for upgrades, and use the shield’s unique movement abilities to traverse the realm with ease.

We'll have more info on The Knightling, including its release date, in the coming months. Right now, it's slated to launch at some point in 2025.

What do you make of this one? Do you think it will scratch that 3D Zelda itch? Let us know with a comment.