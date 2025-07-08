You might remember prior to Bayonetta 3's launch in 2022 that a bit of controversy made the rounds online regarding voice actor Hellena Taylor.

Taylor, who had voiced the titular protagonist in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2, had been replaced by Jennifer Hale following a pay dispute with PlatinumGames. This was brought to the forefront by Taylor herself via a video message posted to social media, with the resulting fallout leading to abuse thrown left, right, and centre to Taylor, Hale, and even the series' writer, Hideki Kamiya.

In a new video from Kamiya, the creator addressed the fallout from the controversy in response to a fan's question, opting to avoid discussing the controversy itself, but rather the way others had treated him online following the whole drama.

"It was wild. My Twitter timeline was just flying by in real time – it was insane. Just nonstop scrolling. I kept blocking nonstop, though. But even my speed I couldn't keep up. So I was like 'What?! They're coming in faster than I can block them? WHAT?!' "Anyway, that's not the point. People were saying whatever they wanted. Even famous people were jumping in and throwing comments at me. And then, once things calmed down, I went back and looked – and they had quietly deleted their tweets. Hey, apologise to me first before you do anything sneaky. That's some real coward s***. "You posted it publicly on social media, right? So if you were wrong, you should publicly admit it. Say "Hey, I messed up" – own it. At least that's how I try to be. I may act like this, but I do have my own code. If I'm not wrong? Then no, I absolutely won't apologise. No chance. But when I am wrong, I'll own it properly. "Man, that was seriously lame."

Although not mentioned by Kamiya himself, one of the "famous people" he spoke about was supposedly the voice actor Bryan Dechart, who perhaps most notably played Connor in Detroit: Become Human. As demonstrated by a screengrab shown on-screen in the video, Dechart had tweeted to Kamiya to say "Those who treat others well are treated well in return. You make us all sad. Greed is ugly".

Thankfully, it seems the controversy is, by and large, behind us now. Bayonetta 3 launched to widespread critical acclaim, though its future is undoubtedly uncertain following the departure from Kamiya from PlatinumGames. He is now working on a sequel to Okami in collaboration with Capcom.