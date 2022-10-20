It's been a wild ride for Bayonetta 3 recently and everyone involved - with the original Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor making allegations against PlatinumGames and Hideki Kamiya last weekend after a wage dispute. Since then, a different account of the story has been reported and well, that's where we're at right now.

Jennifer Hale, the new voice of Bayonetta, has been caught in the crossfire - with Taylor claiming in her four-part video message that the voice of Commander Shepard and Samus Aran had "no right" to step into the spotlight as the Umbra Witch. While Hale didn't provide a direct response, she did state how she supported the right to be "paid well", mentioned how much respect she had for her peers, and reminded everyone the new game was made by a team of hard-working people.

She's now taken to Twitter once again, essentially asking everyone to calm down and be nice - simply stating how there are "many lessons" to take away from something like this, and reminding everyone to 'be good to each other":

there are lessons in this.



so many lessons.



let’s just be good to each other.



let’s start there.



and sleep. sleep is nice. — Jennifer Hale (@jhaletweets) October 19, 2022

In Hale's previous statement, she mentioned how she had signed a non-disclosure agreement and was obviously not at liberty to speak about the situation. She also hoped that "everyone involved" in the current drama could "resolve their differences in an amicable and respectful way".

According to Bloomberg's report, Platinum was supposedly "determined" to have Taylor reprise her role and was willing to offer "at least five sessions" with each one paying "$3,000 to $4,000 for four hours in the studio". Bloomberg further states how "Taylor asked for a six-figure sum as well as residuals on the game" which Platinum dismissed. Taylor was then reportedly offered a cameo for around $3,000 to $4,000. You can a full recap in our previous stories below:

