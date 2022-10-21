@RickRau5

"Lolwut. Sorry thats not how it works. These outlets reported on anonymous sources. A literal source without identifying name/title/connection.

And you call that proof? Someone could literally do the exact same thing in her favor. Yet you choose take in anonymous sources as proof 🤣.. Sorry but THAT speaks volumes."

Lolwut back at you mate! You are doing a great job of showing you know nothing about the subject.

You don't understand what an anonymous source is in the context of the news. They identified all 3 things you claim they didn't; name, title, connection and likely more in order to be verified. Just not to the public. This is common practice to protect the sources identity, privacy, safety etc.

It's fine to be wrong but when you are digging your heels in, saying lolwut, crying laughing emoji you just come across as ignorant, arrogant and rude; while proving without any doubt you don't know what you are talking about.

So yeah, I do call two separate news outlets with anonymous sources with information contradicting her statements, that's been verified by the journalists/outlets; to be pretty credible. Why do you think the vast majority of people have changed their opinion due to these outlets reporting? You must have a low expectation of people's intelligence on this website if you think we all just believe random unverified sources.

You have picked a pretty shaky hill to die on. Now you know what an anonymous source is and it's not what you thought, you made fun of me etc. an acknowledgment of this fact would be nice. It's still not too late to admit you were wrong; or at least stop replying to me, continuing this back and forth further.

I told you I don't disagree with your core belief of fair pay for people being an important issue.

I reiterate, I find her to be dishonest. That's my best guess based on all the available evidence to date. I could be wrong but if I had to bet I'd say I'm 95% sure she actually was offered 3 probably 4 times what she claimed. This is highly immoral if the case and sinks her own ship in effect.

You seem incredibly sure of yourself all things considered. Surely if you can be wrong/mistaken about what an anonymous source is, in this context, you could be wrong about whether or not she misrepresents the facts in her videos?