Bayonetta 3
Image: PlatinumGames, Nintendo

There was plenty of drama last weekend when the original voice of Bayonetta Hellena Taylor uploaded a series of videos on social media accusing developer PlatinumGames and Hideki Kamiya of an insulting wage offer.

This followed with a report by Bloomberg and separate anonymous sources claiming Taylor was originally offered more than previously mentioned. The new voice actor in Bayonetta 3 Jennifer Hale even chimed in - explaining how she couldn't really say anything due to an NDA, but calling for peace on all sides.

Now, we've finally got an official statement from PlatinumGames via Twitter. In this brief message, the Japanese company thanks "everyone who has contributed" to the series over the years and gives its "full support" to the new Bayonetta VA. It also asks fans and the wider games community to refrain from any comments that could potentially disrespect Hale or other contributors working on the project.

We at PlatinumGames offer our sincerest appreciation to everyone who has contributed to creating the Bayonetta series over the years, as well as the community that has served as its foundation.

We give our full support to Jennifer Hale as the new Bayonetta, and align with everything in her statement.

We ask people to please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series.

If we hear of any major developments, we'll let you know.