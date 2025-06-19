Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is out now on Switch and Switch 2, and we thought it was really rather good. In our 9/10 review of the Switch 1 version, we said it's "a must-play for Rune Factory fans and would be well-enjoyed by newcomers to the series as well," praising the sheer amount of compelling stuff to do alongside the "edgy and dramatic" story.
The kind folks over at Marvelous have sent us the physical Limited Edition of the Switch 1 game to check out, and we thought you might like to see exactly what's included in this edition. So we've put together a cheeky little gallery to peruse at your leisure.
What's included, exactly? Well, the star of the show is a rather beautiful Sacred Fan with an accompanying clear display stand. You've also got a Woolby Plush Keychain, a 161-page softback art book, a two-disc soundtrack CD, and the game itself on cartridge.
Definitely some high-quality goodies, and we're particularly enamoured with the art book – it's chock-full of character designs and environment paintings. Gorgeous stuff. Let's take a closer look.
The Limited Edition is still available and priced at £79.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US (if you can find one). A proper physical edition for the Switch 2 (i.e. not a Game-Key Card) is also available for £59.99 / $69.99 (or alternatively you can opt for the upgrade pack for £10 / $10 if you already have the Switch 1 version).
Huge thanks to Marvelous for sending us a sample to check out. Have you tried Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on Switch or Switch 2 yet? Are you tempted to grab a copy of the Limited Edition? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Comments 10
Such a nice LE, sad they didn't do it for Switch 2 (I understand why but still)
This is actually a good collectors edition. At least to me.
Far better than the crap Limited Run gives you for 3 times the price.
That is a THICK art book.
Shout out to Marvelous for being one of the few 'all on cart' publishers for Switch 2.
still waiting on Amazon to ship mine. Hoping they don’t dent the box.
Hmmmmmm.
I'd been planning on getting the Switch 2 version a couple weeks from now in one way or another, especially since that will also work on Switch 1, so not much of a sacrifice. Would also be my first physical Switch 2 game, and I'd like to support their being one of the only on-card publishers for the Switch 2 right now.
But, that IS a nice looking physical art book. Although the digital deluxe DLC presumably includes all the same contents, if I just want to browse it. Although the fan looks pretty nice, too.
Looks like these limited editions hit store shelves tomorrow here in the U.S. (Best Buy pre-orders are still up), so there's "some" time to think.
and you wait until NOW to tell me that?! (I got Guardians of Azuma day one with my Switch 2. it's my only Switch 2 physical game so far).
I'm marrying Ulalaka btw.
Hmm, while the box (first picture) looks good I think I rather the US version of it. The scenery on the US box is beautiful.
Had heard that the Earth Dancer's Edition was delayed, but that didn't stop Walmart from getting it to me on the 6th. This game and Bravely have pretty much been what I've played on Switch2.
Yep, got the limited edition myself - thanks for writing this article to show it to those who haven't got it (yet)!
Looks sweet. Excited to get mine, I think it arrives tomorrow from Video Games Plus. Hope the game sells well.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...