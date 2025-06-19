Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is out now on Switch and Switch 2, and we thought it was really rather good. In our 9/10 review of the Switch 1 version, we said it's "a must-play for Rune Factory fans and would be well-enjoyed by newcomers to the series as well," praising the sheer amount of compelling stuff to do alongside the "edgy and dramatic" story.

The kind folks over at Marvelous have sent us the physical Limited Edition of the Switch 1 game to check out, and we thought you might like to see exactly what's included in this edition. So we've put together a cheeky little gallery to peruse at your leisure.

What's included, exactly? Well, the star of the show is a rather beautiful Sacred Fan with an accompanying clear display stand. You've also got a Woolby Plush Keychain, a 161-page softback art book, a two-disc soundtrack CD, and the game itself on cartridge.

Definitely some high-quality goodies, and we're particularly enamoured with the art book – it's chock-full of character designs and environment paintings. Gorgeous stuff. Let's take a closer look.

The Limited Edition is still available and priced at £79.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US (if you can find one). A proper physical edition for the Switch 2 (i.e. not a Game-Key Card) is also available for £59.99 / $69.99 (or alternatively you can opt for the upgrade pack for £10 / $10 if you already have the Switch 1 version).

Huge thanks to Marvelous for sending us a sample to check out. Have you tried Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on Switch or Switch 2 yet? Are you tempted to grab a copy of the Limited Edition? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.

