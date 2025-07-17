It's amazing what you can find in the bottom of a bin sometimes, right? Not that we frequently go scurrying around in trash, you understand... But y'know, there are definitely occasions when something rare and potentially very valuable has been unknowingly thrown away.

Case in point, Redditor ElbowDeepInElmo (lovely...) has posted images of a Pikachu statue that they state was rescued from the trash by a printing company responsible for the early runs of Pokémon cards (thanks, Automaton).

According to the poster, it's not just any statue, but rather a piece of promotional material that was used for Pokémon: The First Movie when the film had its premiere at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1999.

The Pikachu is sadly missing its tail, which was likely thrown away at the same time as the main statue itself, but the poster is hoping to have a replacement tail 3D printed to make the statue complete once again.

It's also been made clear that the statue is not currently for sale or trade at the time of writing. We reckon it might be worth quite a bit at this point, mind you, even if it is missing its tail.

You can just about see the statue in the archival footage from the premiere below, which in itself is a wild trip down memory lane, even if you weren't there yourself. Ah, those were the days...

What do you make of this extraordinary find? Have you got any rare or interesting Pokémon merchandise or promotional material from back in the day? Let us know with a comment.