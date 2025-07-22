With the hype train well and truly departed from the crazy station following the announcement of The Legend of Zelda movie's two lead actors, Google has been getting in on the fun with some sweet little references for excited fans of the video game series.

Yep, jump on over to the search engine to type in the name of either of its young stars, (cheers, Eurogamer) — that's Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth — and you'll be greeted by a few fun messages at the top of your search results.

We've had a little go, and typing in either of the main stars (of the ever-so-slightly delayed film) will get you a little emoji and message, with a "well, excuse me princess!" accompanied by a cute little elf emoji for Bo, and Benjamin earning a quite amusing "KYAAAA! HYAAAAA!" when you search for his details, alongside a little dinky Link.

Of course, as experts on everything Nintendo, you'll all be well aware that these quotes are references to the Legend of Zelda cartoon series, and a nod to the exasperated sounds that Link likes to make when he does anything more strenuous than cook a bird leg. Honestly, how's this guy saving worlds when he's having to roar like that swinging an axe?

The Legend of Zelda movie is due to hit cinemas on the 7th May, 2027.

Looking forward to the Zelda movie? Let us know your thoughts on casting and everything else in the comments!