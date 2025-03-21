Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Speedrunners are absolute machines; doubly so when they also whack a blindfold on. We simply can't imagine the amount of work that goes into memorising a game to a degree where you can play through the whole thing without actually looking at the flippin' screen, but that's exactly what Bubzia has achieved with yet another record-breaking achievement.

As reported by GamesRadar+, Bubzia has broken his own Super Mario 64 70-star speedrunning record by more than 3 minutes, reaching the end credits in 1:16:41. After beating the game, he states "I'm done. I'm done with this s***. I'm completely, honestly done with this s***. Oh, god, dude, my heart. I had like a 150 heart rate for the past half-hour, I think. I'm completely dead. What did I just do? Well, this is, I guess, a sub-1:20 – what we wanted – by a bit of a margin. A bit of a margin, dude."

Granted, reading those words makes it sound like he's been waterboarded for over an hour, but if you check out the video above, you can see just how happy he is. That said, he states that a mistake in Rainbow Ride will have definitely cost him come time, and he reckons he could have potentially beaten the game within 1:15:00 otherwise, but he seems pretty satisfied nonetheless.

So what's next? Well, the 120-star challenge, of course. Bubzia states that he'd like to beat his own record here again, which currently stands at 11:22:42. So yes, while he may be "done with this s***", as he says, it sounds like he's got a lot more work to do.