If you're anything like us, your Switch 2 has likely become a Donkey Kong Bananza machine for the past two weeks. We mean that in a figurative sense, of course — it's the game that has dominated most of our time of late — but some arty fans have taken it much more literally.

Take Reddit user freakintoddles, for example, who recently took to the r/NintendoSwitch forum to share their latest creation: a Switch 2 dock cover modelled on DK's iconic barrels. It looks bananas in the best possible way and, what's more, its creator has even shared how you can make one yourself... if you have a 3D printer to hand.

The cover is designed to clip around your Switch 2 dock, with the barrel design only encasing the front of the stand to let those fancy cooling fans do their job on the back. You can get a closer look at the print in the following snaps from its Maker World listing:

In the absence of any Switch 2 special edition models, we'd be lying if we said that the funky DK design didn't look a little bit nice — and is there really any better way to show your Bananza love than a dock cover that might send your Switch 2 blasting through brambles at any moment?

We called DK's latest "an almighty re-introduction to the world of 3D platforming for DK, and arguably the Switch 2's first absolute must-play" in our review, which you can check out in full below.