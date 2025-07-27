The latest Pokémon Presents broadcast earlier this week included the surprise release of a new puzzle game called Pokémon Friends.

It's available now as a free download on mobile devices and a one-time payment from the Switch eShop. Along with this are additional transactions, including DLC packs, which add more content and gameplay to your experience.

There's been a bit of a mixed response to not only the game, but also the DLC options, and it's got us wondering if the community here on Nintendo Life will be giving this title a chance. We're also curious to know if you've purchased any of the additional content yet.

If you're curious to know more about this title, here's a bit more information from the official Nintendo website. We've also got a Switch review on the way, and will be delievering our final verdict on the title soon.

Unwind with puzzles in the Pokémon™ Friends game! Solve sets of three random puzzles to help untangle your mind—then place the yarn you obtain into the Plush-O-Matic: a special machine that creates in-game Pokémon plush! As you try to make them all, you can track your crafted plush in the catalog. You can also mark your calendar with a stamp each day you play, and then go back and practice the puzzles you played on those days.

Complete friend quests and get furniture to decorate your plush rooms

Folks around town will ask you to bring them specific plush. Finish these friend quests to give each plush a forever home and increase your friendship level with the townspeople. Grateful townspeople will give rewards, including furniture, which you can use to decorate your in-game plush rooms—along with all the plush you like too much to give away!