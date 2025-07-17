Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition (2K, 23rd Jul, $69.99) - In a franchise first, step outside the ropes and onto The Island—an immersive, WWE-themed world filled with epic arenas, challenges, and live events. Fight to join the Bloodline with “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, as you upgrade and customize your MySUPERSTAR through multiple storyline chapters. The all-new Showcase, hosted by “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most historic family dynasties in wrestling. Relive legendary showdowns or dream matches between The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends.

Ad SHOOt (BOCSTE, 16th Jul, $8.99) - Frustrated by unskippable video ads, the protagonist jumps into a shmup to blast them away. Clear every stage and reclaim a smooth, ad-free internet life! Each stage boss is a marketing rep from a fictional company. They fire bullet hell barrages purely out of a desire to promote their products—they mean no harm. Plus, they’ve got great looks and voices. Thanks to the HP gauge system, taking a few hits won’t end your run. If you’ve ever thought shmups were too tough, this is the perfect one to start with.

Anomaly Collapse (ROCKETPUNCH GAMES, 17th Jul, $17.99) - Anomaly Collapse thrusts you into an innovative one-dimensional battlefield grid, where movements are minimized, but strategy is maximized. Plan your moves and outmaneuver your foes by mastering the art of flanking, backstabbing, and cornering them in thrilling face-offs!

Arcade Archives Super Dimension Fortress MACROSS II (HAMSTER, 10th Jul, $14.99) - The arcade game “Super Dimension Fortress MACROSS II” is a shooter released by BANPRESTO (Bandai Namco Entertainment inc.) in 1993. The game follows the story of the original video animation “The Super Dimension Fortress Macross II -LOVERS AGAIN-”. Set around 80 years after “The Super Dimension Fortress Macross,” Earth is faced by a new threat that players must defeat - the Marduk. Clear each stage by achieving the designated "CLEAR SCORE" within the time limit.

Be A Bee (NOSTRA GAMES, 17th Jul, $5.99) - Honey isn't just a sweet treat. It's a whole new world, and you can be a part of the delicious bee life. Build your hive. Explore new green zones to gather resources and produce honey. It's not as easy as it seems at first. But it's worth a try! Add more hives for the families of bees to keep them comfortable. Expand your apiary and discover new crops to make different kinds of honey. This is the right way to grow your bee empire and reach new worlds! Enjoy the rewards of your hard work.

Beat ’Em Up Collection (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 17th Jul) - Beat 'Em Up Collection (QUByte Classics) brings together seven retro side-scrolling brawlers in one action-packed bundle: First Samurai, Second Samurai, Gourmet Warriors, Iron Commando, Legend, Sword of Sodan, and The Tale of Clouds and Winds. Fight through time and fantasy worlds in pure 16-bit style, now enhanced with modern features like rewind, cheats, screen filters, digital manuals, and full localization. A must-play for fans of classic beat ‘em ups!

Bring You Home (Alike Studio, 17th Jul, $7.49) - BRING YOU HOME unravels the story of Polo, a humble alien hero who will traverse all kinds of worlds in a frenzied chase to rescue his kidnapped alien pet. BRING YOU HOME is a cute and accessible, purely visual, family-friendly puzzle adventure… with a twist in the gameplay. You don’t control the hero, you control the level ITSELF! How? Change and rearrange the pieces of every level to unveil the right path for Polo!

Cardboard Town (Gamersky Games, 17th Jul, $14.99) - Various building cards to build your city from the ground up. Quest cards to abide and make your people happy. Different Games Modes to enjoy! With different upgrades, random festivals, disasters, and quests; each run is different! Try to beat your high score each time and unlock even more random stuff such as new building cards, festivals, cosmetics and even resources!

Command Under Fire RTS (Pix Arts, 18th Jul, $9.99) - War has erupted across a chain of strategic islands. As the sole commander of allied forces, it's your mission to establish forward bases, mobilize your arsenal, and lead a full-scale campaign to eliminate entrenched enemy forces. In Command Under Fire RTS, you’ll execute real-time tactics across hostile terrain. Construct military camps, secure supply lines, and deploy a wide range of combat assets under your direct command.

Cottonville (REDDEER.GAMES, 17th Jul, $2.99) - Create, farm, and style your way to success in Cottonville! Welcome to Cottonville – a cozy dress-up and farming sim where creativity blossoms and fashion takes root! Run your own sewing atelier, grow essential crops, and craft stylish outfits for a charming cast of characters.

Diluvian Winds (Goblinz Studio, 17th Jul, $11.99) - As the weather grows increasingly extreme, a walrus serving as a lighthouse keeper welcomes travelers seeking a place to rest. As the Keeper, accommodate these visitors and fulfill their requests to withstand natural disasters, all while developing the hamlet on land, underwater, and in the air.

Farm Together 2 (Milkstone Studios, 11th Jul, $25.99) - Farm Together is back! Farm Together 2 improves over the original game in every way, offering a better polished experience and becoming the best way to enjoy your own farm! Start from scratch, with a small plot, and end with a huge area that extends further than the eye can see!

God Wars (Happy Player, 17th Jul, $13.49) - Classic Loot-Based RPG: 9 unique classes × 9 weapon types × 600+ pieces of gear × 200+ pets × 180 relics. Mix and match freely to create your ultimate build! Epic Adventure Awaits: Explore 6 distinct worlds and conquer 6 completely different loops. Enjoy over 50 hours of thrilling, loot-filled gameplay!

Golden Tee Arcade Classics (Atari, 17th Jul, $29.99) - Tee up the old-school fun! Golden Tee Arcade Classics brings eight legendary arcade classics home – no quarters required. Enjoy Golden Tee 3D Golf, Golden Tee 97, Golden Tee 98, Golden Tee 99, Golden Tee 2K, and Golden Tee Classic exactly as you remember them from your days at the arcade (or, more likely, your local watering hole). Need a break? Play the two bonus games – Shuffleshot and World Class Bowling!.

Gym Manager (Console Labs, 18th Jul, $9.99) - Gym Manager is a game where you get to manage, build, and expand your own gym, in opposition to the gym where you were previously employed. After being fired by the gym owner, you decided to get revenge and spend all your savings on opening a new gym, with the goal of making your former boss bankrupt.

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ (CRYPTON FUTURE MEDIA, 23rd Jul, $14.99) - This new and improved version of Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S includes a variety of new features! Work alongside Miku and other Piapro characters to solve these unique puzzles!

Jump Up 3D: Mini Basketball (404 Games, 11th Jul, $2.99) - Jump Up 3D: Mini Basketball challenges you to jump, aim, and score in spectacular style! Take control on the trampoline and enjoy a game full of energy, color, and fun. With simple and engaging gameplay, every shot becomes a new challenge. Improve your personal score or compete with friends to prove you’re the king of flying hoops.

Karma City Police (Ratalaika Games, 18th Jul, $11.99) - Karma City Police is a narrative-driven police dispatch simulator with pinball-based combat and adventure elements. Serve the role of the new dispatcher at the Karma City Police Station. Speak to distressed callers to discover their emergency, and then allocate resources needed to save the day. Explore a dense and vivid police station, battle enemies in a unique pinball mini-game, and enjoy a captivating story with lots of humor and eccentric characters.

Lethal Cosmic Hunt (Samustai, 11th Jul, $6.99) - As a lone survivor aboard this forsaken vessel, your only hope for escape lies in completing a series of perilous objectives that will unlock the path back to Earth. But beware, for you are not alone. Cosmic alien creatures, driven by insatiable hunger and unyielding hostility, stalk the planets with deadly intent.

Majorariatto Duo Bundle (Mameshiba Games, 14th Jul, $11.99) - AMBIDEXTRO - A witch has kidnapped the prince and the princess. As the royal wizard, you have been severed in half so you can go rescue both at the same time, but first you’ll need to learn to control the two halves of your body simultaneously. PUREYA - Simple arcade games are great, but they can get boring quickly. What if they changed every 10 seconds? Pureya is a collection of arcade minigames that play with just 2 buttons. Every 10 seconds, the game will jump from one random minigame to another.

Maze: Path of Light (QubicGames, 12th Jul, $2.99) - Embark on a relaxing yet mind-bending journey through thousands of uniquely designed mazes. From classic square puzzles to complex circular, triangular, and even hexagonal labyrinths—experience a truly diverse and enchanting experience. Choose your path through combinations of maze shapes, sizes, and game modes. Whether you're looking for a calming puzzle break or a strategic challenge, there's something here for every mood.

Misc. A Tiny Tale (Tinyware Games, 22nd Jul, $19.99) - Misc. A Tiny Tale is a celebration of classic style 3D Platformers. Experience a heartfelt adventure with Buddy and Bagboy, two tiny robots made from miscellaneous items. Hop through each chapter meeting a quirky cast of characters - all while collecting cogs and items to help bots around you. - Read our Misc. A Tiny Tale review