We're two days away from the release of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, Dotemu and The Game Kitchen's gorgeous pixel art spin-off from the Ninja Gaiden series (which is experiencing something of a comeback lately). And ahead of the game's launch, publisher Dotemu has some potentially disappointing news for Switch owners.

The Switch 1 version "will average a 30 FPS experience at launch", the publisher announced, while other platforms will hit a solid 60fps. Not the best news, but it's par-the-course for many games on the older hybrid.

The game, however, will be playable to Switch 2 and will, in Dotemu's words, "benefit from the console's specs". A little vague if you ask us — does that mean it'll be a solid 30fps? Will it aim for 60? Time will tell.

- The Switch version will average a 30 FPS experience at launch. - The game will be playable on Switch 2 through backward compatibility and will benefit from the console's specs. - Other platforms (PC, Steam Deck, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox Series X|S) will have a solid 60 FPS experience. — Dotemu (@dotemu.bsky.social) 2025-07-29T13:02:46.181665Z

In more good news, Dotemu confirmed that it would be sharing details of post-launch updates ASAP. That may mean performance boosts for the newer console, stability fixes, or just new content.

Many people on social media have questions around what all of this means for those playing the game on Switch 2. We've reached out to Dotemu for clarification, and we'll update this story if we get a response.

Are you excited for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound? Are you concerned it will be running at 30fps? Let us know down below.