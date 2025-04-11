Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 807k

Level-5 has finally shared the release date for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, along with a few surprises, including a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

The long-awaited soccer game, which has been in development since at least 2016, will be landing on Switch and Switch 2 on 21st August 2025 as a digital-only game. On Switch, it'll be $69.99 for the standard edition or $79.99 for the Deluxe Edition. The Switch 2 price hasn't been confirmed yet.

Pre-order bonuses will net you a Bracelet of Victory, the Dark Emperors kit, and a set of training beans. If you want the Deluxe Edition, you'll also get an unlock item for Fei Rune, a Promise Pendant (to boost experience), a new goal celebration, a football club room, and a Rai Rai Noodles store.

In a huge 19-minute rundown of the game, Level-5 detailed that the Switch 2 version will feature Mouse Mode and GameChat support, higher frame rate, HDR, and higher resolutions. And for all versions of the game, cross-play and cross-save is available. Hurrah!

We've also got a detailed post-launch game map which extends all the way to 2026, Early Access will start on 18th August (though it doesn't appear to be available on Switch or Switch 2), while new routes will arrive in Chronicle Mode.

In the run-up to the game's release, Level-5 will be dropping a Making-of Trailer in May, a Story Trailer in June, and the Final Trailer at the end of July. We're in the home stretch, folks.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road was scheduled for sometime this June, but this new — hopefully final — date confirms it's been pushed back just a little bit more. It's been delayed a number of times over the years, but Level-5 seems to be aiming for a blow-out year this year.

The developer is also launching Fantasy Life i this May, and a brand new Professor Layton game, The New World of Steam, is also coming to Switch and Switch 2 in 2025.

Are you excited to grab the new Inazuma Eleven game? Will you be getting it on Switch 2? Kick off in the comments