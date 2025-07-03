We are back with an updated look at the Japanese physical charts, courtesy of Famitsu, and while pole position has remained ever-steady, a couple of newbies have shaken up the rest of the proceedings.

Surprising nobody, Mario Kart World is still in first place after having put up an additional 145,069 sales in its fourth week in the top spot. But it's not quite as one-sided as you might expect this time, thanks to a staggering debut from Tamagotchi Plaza, which combined for a sweet 128,685 units across its Switch 1 and Switch 2 releases. As it turns out, yes, Tamagotchi is still A Thing.

It wasn't a complete Switch-fest, of course, with Kojima's latest, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, squeezing the PS5 onto the podium after pulling in a cool 71,964 sales in its first week. AQUAPLUS's remastered visual novel ToHeart and the physical release of the Castlevania Anniversary Collection managed to break the top 10 in the debut week, too. Cor, what a time for new releases!

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (23rd- 29th June) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 145,069 1,185,113 2

Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 102,289

NEW 3

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PS5 71,964

NEW

4

Tamagotchi Plaza

Switch 2 26,396

NEW

5

ToHeart Switch 18,076 NEW

6

Castlevania Anniversary Collection Switch 12,917

NEW

7

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 6,231

24,056

8

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 5,569

6,358,819

9

Minecraft Switch 5,513 3,923,387 10

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Switch 5,396

136,021

The hardware standings are much the same as we left them last week, with the Switch 2, Lite and OLED models keeping their places on the podium. The Switch family of units pulled in a combined total of 15,350 this time, while the three PS5 SKUs come in at 7,333.

Here's your rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console

Unit Sales (23rd - 29th June)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

161,021

1,402,183

2



Switch OLED 6,425

6,598,569 3

Switch Lite 6,072 9,077,662

4

PlayStation 5

4,109

5,707,963

5

Switch 2,826 20,117,200

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,371

225,228

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 853 977,088

8

Xbox Series S 251 338,169

9

Xbox Series X 61

320,860 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 41 20,942

11

PlayStation 4

23

7,929,701



What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.