We are back with an updated look at the Japanese physical charts, courtesy of Famitsu, and while pole position has remained ever-steady, a couple of newbies have shaken up the rest of the proceedings.
Surprising nobody, Mario Kart World is still in first place after having put up an additional 145,069 sales in its fourth week in the top spot. But it's not quite as one-sided as you might expect this time, thanks to a staggering debut from Tamagotchi Plaza, which combined for a sweet 128,685 units across its Switch 1 and Switch 2 releases. As it turns out, yes, Tamagotchi is still A Thing.
It wasn't a complete Switch-fest, of course, with Kojima's latest, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, squeezing the PS5 onto the podium after pulling in a cool 71,964 sales in its first week. AQUAPLUS's remastered visual novel ToHeart and the physical release of the Castlevania Anniversary Collection managed to break the top 10 in the debut week, too. Cor, what a time for new releases!
Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:
The hardware standings are much the same as we left them last week, with the Switch 2, Lite and OLED models keeping their places on the podium. The Switch family of units pulled in a combined total of 15,350 this time, while the three PS5 SKUs come in at 7,333.
Here's your rundown of this week's hardware chart:
MK8D still holding on like this is fascinating.
BTW @JimNorman The Switch OLED should be above the Switch Lite in the hardware ranking
@RazzBerryPie whoops, good spot!
You know if I remember correctly, I think this might be the best selling Switch 2 third party title in Japan atm with physical sales, which feels like a crazy sentence to say but I do know Tamagotchi is still big in Japan but didn't know it was big enough for a full on release title
@RazzBerryPie It could be people who have never bought a Switch 2 and are now buying MK8 as well. But yes, it's insane how long MK8 has been in the charts for now.
I'm glad nobody is buying into those game key card nonsense and it looks like the Japanese chart just prove that game key cards had no place in the top 10. Everything in the top 10 here are full game on the cartridge/disc releases.
MK8D is still selling due to all the recommendations it's getting in the MKW review bombs on Metacritic. 😅
Switch 2 lite when???
Cute things + the Japanese. Was there any other outcome.
Love to see Tamagotchi Plaza in 2nd and 4th (not on top because of Mario Kart World unsurprisingly and as much as I'm happy for that game, but still) and Death Stranding 2 in 3rd!
Also happy to see ToHeart in 5th - didn't know a Switch version was coming out -, Castlevania in 6th, Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition in 7th, 8 Deluxe (funnily) in 8th, Fantasy Life i in 10th and of course Switch 2 still on top of the hardware charts and selling that much!
Honestly I don't think it's that surprising for the Japanese charts. UK yeah I'd be very surprised, but Japan appreciates the good stuff.
@Jimmy_G_Buckets
Lite enough?
I'm not sure if it's a sign of bad physical sales or just how stupid LRG is that they're child, SuperDeluxe was able to chart with Castlevania Anniversary Collection FINALLY releasing in Japan
@Fighting_Game_Loser : Apparently it was big enough for an all-on-cart Switch 2 release! And if the rumours about there only being 64GB cartridges is true, then it's all the more remarkable as the Switch 2 build of the game is only 2.1GB! And it seemed to hold its own against a modest userbase to boot!
Pathetically, not even Sega believed in the global appeal of Yakuza, Sonic, or Tetris to do the same for their IP.
As much as I would prefer to support a local release of Tamagotchi Plaza (which was only released for Switch 1 in the West), I'm going to have to import the Japanese/Asian Switch 2 release as it's currently only of very few Switch 2 physical releases done right.
I always love seeing games like tamagotchi because it shows that graphics don’t have to be photo realistic (I forget when I am talking to xbox or ps folks.)
