After skipping GamesCom last year, Nintendo has now confirmed that it will be in attendance at GamesCom 2025 in Cologne, Germany later this year between 20th and 24th August.

It was speculated that Nintendo's absence from last year's event was due to its growing preparations for the upcoming Switch 2. Now that the console's launch date (5th June 2025) is just around the corner, this year's GamesCom event should prove to be quite the opportunity for new fans to try out the Switch 2.

Writing on social media, Nintendo said:

"Mark your calendar in red: Nintendo will be back at @gamescom in 2025. We look forward to welcoming you to Cologne from August 20th to 24th!"

Rot im Kalender anstreichen: Nintendo ist 2025 wieder auf der @gamescom . Wir freuen uns, euch vom 20. bis 24. August in Köln begrüßen zu dürfen!

It's not known exactly what Nintendo has planned for the event at this stage, but chances are it will be showcasing its launch line-up of Switch 2 games along with more titles planned throughout the year.

By the time GamesCom starts, many fans will have likely already played the likes of Mario Kart World, Drag x Drive, and Donkey Kong Bananza, but then we also have the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A planned for later in the year.