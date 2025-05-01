Hollow Knight fans have been itching to get their hands on the upcoming sequel, Silksong, and while it's still currently scheduled to launch in 2025, desperation is undoubtedly starting to creep in with some.

Thankfully, news that Silksong will be playable at an Australian museum later this year might provide a clue as to the game's full release. According to IGN, Silksong will be featured at ACMI, Australia's museum of screen culture, as part of an upcoming 'Game Worlds' exhibition.

The game will be showcased from 18th September 2025, with the exhibition also including displays that give some background on the game's design and artistic direction.

Of course, this begs the question: does this mean the game will be released beforehand, or after? Having it be playable at a public museum exhibition wouldn't be entirely out of the question for a title still in active development, but those things are normally earmarked for specific game-centric events, right?

Still, regardless of whether it arrives before or after, having the game playable at ACMI is a pretty solid indication that it's on track to release in 2025.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released on both the Switch and Switch 2. Its inclusion on the successor console was confirmed during the recent 2nd April Nintendo Direct.