Support for amiibo is set to continue on the Switch 2! As part of this, Capcom will be releasing three new amiibo for Street Fighter 6.

Nintendo initially revealed this information during the Switch 2 Direct and during day two of its Treehouse event it followed this up with a closer look at Luke, Kimberly and Jamie, along with the new amiibo cards for the game.

As you can see, they're bigger than existing ones like the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ryu and Ken amiibo:

These amiibo will allow you to save some of your data and settings, unlock exclusive rewards (like "music" and "device wallpapers") and transfer your configurations to other systems. In addition to this are 22-themed amiibo cards which will also unlock some exclusive rewards in-game.

Listings for these new amiibo are starting to pop up on certain retailer websites in the US for $29.99 each. They'll be released alongside the Switch 2 and Street Fighter 6 on 5th June 2025.