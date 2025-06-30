If you're still grasping onto the idea of a Sonic Adventure remaster in this here year 2025, then it might be time to put such hopes to rest, because it sounds like Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka simply isn't interested in the idea.

In speaking with Shack News (thanks, Push Square) Iizuka said he acknowledges the requests from fans, but ultimately believes that the time required to bring Sonic Adventure up to modern standards would simply be better spent on creating a completely new title:

"I do hear [the requests for a Sonic Adventure remaster] a lot. I really am appreciative for everyone who likes the Sonic Adventure series, but when I think about what it would take to kind of bring that game up to the standards and expectations of what the modern gaming audience would want, I think it would be about as much time and energy as it would to make a new title.

"Part of me is thinking maybe I should just make a brand new title and that’s why there’s currently no plans.”

Now, it's important to note that Iizuka has previously expressed interest in returning to the 'Sonic Adventure' sub-series, but it seems far more likely that we'd see a hypothetical Sonic Adventure 3 than a remaster or remake of the previous two entries.

And y'know what, we're totally okay with that. As much as we love the Adventure games, they definitely represent Sonic Team's first proper foray into the realm of 3D Sonic, and uhh... yeah, you can tell. We'd probably rather Sonic Team take what it learned with Sonic X Shadow Generations and make a new, even better experience for fans.

We wouldn't say no to a Switch port, though. Just a port, y'know? Surely that's feasible, right?