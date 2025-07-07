Happy 25th anniversary to Final Fantasy IX, the final mainline Final Fantasy game to launch on the original PlayStation and one of the most beloved entries in the entire franchise.

Today, Square Enix posted an update on the Final Fantasy IX anniversary website — which opened earlier this year — to celebrate. And, the question on everybody's lips is obvious; where is the rumoured Final Fantasy IX remake, Square??

Well, it's not here! Square Enix has been running a number of projects for the RPG over the past few months, from brand new artwork to new merchandise reveals. The 7th July 2025 could have been something big, and many thought the celebrations would lead up to the long-rumoured remake, which was one of the many games that was revealed as part of the Nvidia GeForce leak in 2021.

Instead, we got an anniversary video and a fan art project, which is running until 31st October 2025.

Sooo... not the big blow-out fans were hoping for, but there's still time, right? Well, there might be cause for concern.

Podcaster and notable industry "leaker" NateTheHate has shared a potential (with a big pinch of salt) update on the progress of the remake on the forum Resetera (via GamingLeaksAndRumours).

"As of last check it remains in development, to my knowledge," Nate starts his message, but admits he needs to do a "fresh check" as "I did hear a month or so ago that it was in trouble & possibly cancelled." This only came from one source, though, so don't take it to mean much until it's fully verified.

While the Nvidia leak has proven to be pretty accurate up until this point, it's worth reminding everyone that the Final Fantasy IX remake hasn't been officially announced. The Final Fantasy Tactics remaster was only just revealed, and that was on there, so we're still praying Final Fantasy IX will get the love it deserves.

You know when Domino's Pizza is asking for the remake that people are desperate for it.

In the meantime, go and enjoy some of that stunning anniversary artwork Square Enix was posting on social media last week.

Are you worried about the Final Fantasy IX remake? Do you think we'll see it later this year? Let us know in the comments.