Pokémon fans and the voice acting community are this week mourning the loss of James Carter Cathcart, who has passed away at the age of 71.

Cathcart was known for not only voicing characters like Gary Oak, Professor Oak, and Team Rocket's James and Meowth, but also worked on other popular series like Yu-Gi-Oh! (Weevil Underwood) and Sonic the Hedgehog (Vector).

Voice actor Erica Schroeder confirmed his passing on social media, noting how he was "one of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls" and a master of the "pen, piano and microphone".

"Rest in peace dear sweet man. I will miss you. The community will miss you. The world will miss you. One of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls no longer walks with us. James Carter Cathcart you were one of a kind, a gentle, beautiful, playful genius and I was happy to call you my friend.

Master of the pen, piano and microphone. Friend to many. Loving father and husband. Thank you for your gifts."

The Pokémon community has taken to social media to pay its respects with messages like the following one being shared to honour Cathcart's life and career:





He is not just a great voice actor; he is also an amazing and kind person who will be remembered for generations to come.



Cathcart called time on his voice acting career in 2023 after he was diagnosed with throat cancer, but was still able to lend his voice to the original Pokémon series’ finale, which aired in the same year.

On behalf of the community here at Nintendo Life, we extend our deepest sympathies to James' family and friends.