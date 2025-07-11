The multiplayer component wasn't in the Company of Heroes Collection when it arrived on the Switch in 2023, but it's now here.

After promising to add this in as a post-launch update, Feral Interactive has now patched in online "cross-platform multiplayer" in the latest game update. This will allow you to fight online in "up to four player online skirmishes". Here's the announcement in full via social media:

"Atten-shun! Online, cross-platform multiplayer has arrived for the Company of Heroes Collection on Nintendo Switch! Update today and take the fight online in up to four player online skirmishes. Battle your buddies across the world be they on Switch or mobile!"

When Company of Heroes Collection originally launched on Switch, we mentioned how "incomplete" the game felt without multiplayer, so it's great to see the team has finally delivered it.

Feral Interactive also recently confirmed GRID Autosport is now playable on Switch 2 thanks to a recent system firmware update.