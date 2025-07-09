Nintendo rolled out multiple free Switch 2 game updates for select Switch games last month and one of them was for Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics.

Now, this same title has been updated again, this time with a patch to make the overall gameplay experience more enjoyable and resolve some issues. If we find out about anything going on behind the scenes, we'll let you know.

Here are the official patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics: Ver. 2.0.1 (Released July 8, 2025)

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience. Note: Update data that supports the above content has also been distributed for “Clubhouse Games: Guest Pass” as Ver. 2.0.1d.

Again, this follows a major Version 2.0.0 update which added features to this title like GameShare - allowing you to play 34 kinds of games with up to four players. This also follows an update for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom last week.

You can see the other free game updates for Switch 2 in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. Some of the other games with these upgrades include Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS and Game Builder Garage.