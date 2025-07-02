Atari and developer Choice Provisions have provided a new update for Breakout Beyond on Switch. It's good news for those who weren't keen on the new landscape orientations – you can now play in TATE Mode!

With the new update applied, all you need to do is head into the options, navigate to 'Layout' and change the playfield to 'Veritcal'. Et voilà! You can now play the game vertically, just like the original arcade classic.





Now you can play the game vertically. 👀 A new update is out on all platforms for Breakout Beyond!Now you can play the game vertically. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GRKPc9sVrW June 30, 2025

It's pretty funny to us that the update has been applied to all platforms. If you've got a monitor that can easily be turned to a vertical orientation, sure, but we can't imagine folks paying on a giant LG TV having much luck on the likes of the PS4. Still, options and all that.

However you choose to play, Breakout Beyond is a cracking new entry in the long-running series. We gave it an 8/10 in our review and said "Whether you’re an old-school fan or a newcomer, Breakout Beyond may be the best way to experience Atari's stone-cold classic".