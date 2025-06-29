During the Switch 2 Direct in April, 2K announced it would be bringing the WWE 2K series to the new hybrid system at some point in the future.

Now, in an update from the official 'WWE games' social media account, it's been revealed a "WWE2K25 announcement" is apparently "coming soon". The trailer signs off with a familiar sound effect and animation, along with the following date: 1st July 2025.

"You never know when the next match will begin… Be ready to throw down anytime, anywhere. #WWE2K25 Announcement coming soon"

When 2K originally revealed it was bringing WWE 2K to the Switch 2, it also announced NBA 2K would be released on the platform as well. This follows the release of games like Civilization VII on the platform and Borderlands 4 is also expected in the future.