2K and Firaxis have released a new trailer for Sid Meier's Civilization VII on the Nintendo Switch 2, showcasing a huge upgrade from the Switch version.

Launching day one with the console, the upgraded release introduces mouse controls to the game, bringing it much closer to an authentic PC-like experience. In addition, visuals and performance have been enhanced, bigger maps will be available, and more players are supported in multiplayer. Oh, and there's GameChat support too, of course.

Civ VII launched on the Switch earlier this year and received high praise from our very own Alex Olney. He said that it's "a true monolith of game design and a delight for all fans of turn-based shenanigans", though noted that it was rife with bugs at launch.

The game's since been updated multiple times, so we're hopeful that this along with the enhancements promised on Switch 2 will make for a much more satisfying gameplay experience for fans.

Civilization VII joins the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6, Yakuza 0, Bravely Default, and more when the Switch 2 launches on 5th June 2025.