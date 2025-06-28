It's been another week of action-packed showcases and to top it off, WayFoward gave fans another look at Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution.

A new trailer was shared during the 'IndiaMania 2025' showcase, with extended gameplay footage on display. It highlights how this modern version of the revived GBA project will include "more action, more environments, and more transformations" than before.

This "once-lost chapter" in the Shantae saga is scheduled to arrive in Summer 2025 on the Switch and multiple other platforms. In some related news, the original Shantae title was recently made compatible with the Switch 2 thanks to a recent firmware system update.

