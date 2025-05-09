Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Back in July 2023, we heard that developer WayForward was returning to a previously cancelled GBA entry in the Shantae series, Risky Revolution, for a release on both the classic hardware and modern consoles. While we're still waiting to hear a solid launch date, the dev has finally provided us with a release window, and it's right around the corner.

In a new gameplay trailer, WayForward revealed that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will arrive on the Switch eShop in Summer 2025, putting a release at some point in the coming months.

For those who haven't been following the game's marketing up until now, Risky Revolution was originally in development for the GBA back in 2002, set between the original Shantae and Risky's Revenge. While it was canned after a lack of interest from the publishers dragged production to a halt, the revived project was released on the GBA via Limited Run Games earlier this year (following a delay).

On modern consoles, Risky's Revolution boasts fresh HD artwork — with the option to toggle between classic and contemporary styles — and bonus arenas for the new four-player Battle Mode, which you'll see in action in the above trailer.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

•Discover the lost chapter of the Shantae saga, fully restored and released after 20 years!

•Fight and explore using your hair-whipping ability, magic items, and belly-dance transformations (including monkey, elephant, crab, and more)!

•Spin and shift Front Yard and Back Yard playfields to create new routes and solve puzzles!

•Visit towns, battle through labyrinths, purchase upgrades, find collectables, and meet with friends like Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo!

•For the first time ever in a Shantae game, four players can compete in Battle Mode!

The much-anticipated LRG GBA release arrived last month, though the physical publisher quickly came under fire for using recycled chips in copies of the game — something that several buyers of the $60 release were not pleased to see.

Speaking to our sister site Time Extension on the Shantae release, Limited Run's Josh Fairhurst reassured buyers that "The cartridges have been tested across a wide variety of hardware" and "Customers will not have any issues playing or enjoying their cartridges for decades to come". That said, the company has stated that unhappy customers are welcome to submit a request to the support team for a replacement.

Let's hope that the digital release on Switch this summer can arrive with a little less drama, eh?