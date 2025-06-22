Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 824k

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 revives two more classics next month, but that's not all! In case you missed it, it's also adding a new pinball-themed park to the series featuring the Birdman himself.

This is one of multiple new parks "joining the lineup of original parks" in this upcoming title, due out for the Switch and Switch 2 on 11th July 2025. To build up the excitement, Activision and Iron Galaxy have now released a new trailer showcasing this park in motion. Here's what you can expect along with some of the inspiration behind this design:

"Pinball drops players into a pinball game featuring the tombstones of fallen skaters around a playfield filled with ramps, rails, and flippers at the control of Tony Hawk. Watch out for silver balls running down the board and track your best combo on the backbox display. "Developer Iron Galaxy Studios shares a special connection to pinball, many of its early members incorporating their knowledge acquired while working for Midway Games in Chicago, a prominent name in arcade and pinball gaming. This homage offers the perfect mix honoring their roots while flexing their creative skills in a wild new park design."

Players can expect all sorts of wild segments throughout this park including "the eyeball", "brains", and even a river filled with "hungry alligators". Apart from this pinball park, some other new parks include Movie Studio and Waterpark.

Here are some additional screenshots and you can even get some "pro tips" about what to be on the lookout for in this park over on the official Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 blog.