We are rapidly approaching the 11th July release date for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on Switch (and its as-yet undated Switch 2 version), but that won't stop us all from looking to what's next for the Bird Man as far as remasters are concerned. While nothing is confirmed for the time being, a recent interview with Hawk himself has us wondering whether the Underground games might be the next titles in the (half)pipeline.

This comes from a new Screen Rant interview, where the outlet asked Hawk if he has any hopes to keep the series going with a future remaster for Tony Hawk's Underground. "I always have aspirations," the skater responded, "[but] it's not up to me generally. I'll campaign all I can, but I'm working with a much bigger company that's a lot smarter than me".

It's far from anything solid, but if the titular athlete is game and willing to campaign, there are worse places to start.

That said, Hawk was quick to add some clarification, stating that an Underground remaster hasn't been even remotely discussed at Activision yet, and its plausibility will likely depend on the financial success of the upcoming title. "We haven't even released this game," Hawk told Screen Rant.

After Pro Skater 3 + 4, Underground sure would seem like a feasible way to go. The two Underground games launched on the GameCube and Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s, offering a more story-focused approach to the Pro Skater gameplay.

We know that the upcoming remaster of Pro Skater 4 will be dropping the classic Career Mode in favour of the series' time-limit approach, so something with a little more free rein would surely lift our spirits in the future.

But who knows how likely Underground's return really is? It has been a long old wait between the two Pro Skater remasters (including an initial cancellation of the second release), so we can't imagine that Activision has been all-out on more Tony Hawk of late. Let's hope that 3+4 sells well enough that we might see some Underground in the future.