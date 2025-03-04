Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Update [ ]: It’s official! Activision has revealed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled to launch on 11th July 2025. Naturally, there’s no word on a native Switch 2 release at this stage, but we’re thrilled to be diving back into these classic titles with revamped visuals and gameplay.

The trailer gives us a look at a brand-new level called Waterpark while Motörhead's iconic 'Ace of Spades' plays in the background. The official website confirms that new skaters and modes will also be featured – including expanded create-a-skater and create-a-park modes – and it also reiterates the previously leaked information regarding the deluxe edition content.

Interestingly, it's also noted that this is has been "authentically remade" with "streamlined goals and the epic 2-minute format." Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 famously ditched the timer for its Career Mode, so it'll be interesting to see if this new release has somehow brought it back.

Original Story: Apparently leakers just can't help themselves, as fresh details on the as-yet-unannounced Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 have been revealed ahead of an official announcement later today.

Billbil-kun, who has been known to reliably leak new games ahead of their official reveals, has uploaded two posts on social media that detail the game's supposed release date and pre-order bonuses (thanks, VGC).



Accompanied by a slightly blurred piece of key art (though with the title visible in the bottom-right corner), the posts reveal that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will launch on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on 11th July 2025. Billbil-kun also confirms that a collector's edition priced at $129.99 will also be available and will provide players with 3-days early access.





The standard edition is priced at $49.99 with a deluxe edition at $69.99. Those who pre-order either will gain access to the Wireframe Tony Shader and the Foundry Demo when available. Meanwhile, the deluxe edition will contain Doom Slayer and Revenant skater characters, an Unmaykr Hoverboard, and in-game music (presumably also based on DOOM, but unconfirmed). Like the collector's edition, it will also provide 3-days early access.

As per the official website, it's presumed that this title is in development at Iron Galaxy, who previously worked on the PC version of Vicarious Visions' Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. An official reveal will take place at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET today, where we'll likely get a full trailer showcasing the highly-anticipated remake(s).