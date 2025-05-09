Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Professional skater Bam Margera has been officially confirmed for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on the Switch and Switch 2.

Margera's involvement had been in question following a string of legal difficulties in recent years, but a recent report suggested that Tony Hawk himself was responsible for bringing Margera on board. Now, a behind-the-scenes look has provided all the confirmation we need.

Margera talks about his history with the original game along with his excitement to try out the new remake:

The second Tony Hawk game, I was so obssesed with playing the game that I was missing flights over it. "You're gonna miss another flight" and I'm like "shut up, I'm gonna win"! Finally, After missing six flights I'm like "I've gotta put this thing away" 'cause this game is just too much fun. "I'm gonna have to let myself play video games again, 'cause this one will be well worth it. If I start missing flights again, I know where to put it."

Margera also attended the recent Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Fest, which celebrated the new game's soundtrack and let fans check out some demos. You can see Margera sitting with a fan playing the game in the below post from Stella Chung:

Tony Hawk’s Skater Pro Fest was pretty sick 🛹 — Stella Chung (@parallaxstella.bsky.social) 2025-05-09T04:36:57.676Z

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 11th July 2025. A release date for the Switch 2 version has not yet been confirmed, but a recent store listing suggests that it may be another 'code in a box' product to go with Split Fiction and Civilization VII.