Shin'en Multimedia's FAST Fusion is set to be a true visual highlight when it launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 day one on 5th June 2025. Like its predecessor, FAST RMX, Fusion looks to take full advantage of the new hardware's capabilities to produce blistering performance at the highest resolution possible.

Before we get into the nitty gritty of the specs, however, we can confirm that FAST Fusion will have a total of 12 tracks at launch spread over four cups. This is a bit of a drop from what RMX offered, but keep in mind that a large chunk of those tracks were taken from FAST Racing Neo, with RMX producing just 6 new courses.

Shin'en Multimedia will also be releasing a free content update for FAST Fusion post-launch, but specific details of this will be shared at a later date.

So now, let's check out the full specs for FAST Fusion on Switch 2.

Fast Fusion - Performance Modes

Docked

Performance - 1080p, 60fps, HDR

Balanced - 1440p, 60fps, HDR

Quality - Mixed 4K/1080p, 60fps, HDR - menus and HUD overlays in 4K

Ultra Quality - 4K, 30fps, HDR - super sharp visuals, ultra level of detail, ultra quality 4K/8K Shadowmaps

Handheld

Performance - 1080p, 60fps, HDR

Ultra Quality - 1080p, 30fps, HDR - ultra level of detail, ultra quality 4K/8K Shadowmaps

Shin'en has also confirmed that a patch is currently in the works that will bring docked 'Quality Mode' up to a full 4K/60fps. It also reiterated its intention to include a possible 120fps performance mode in a future update.

Finally, we have a few new screenshots to share, including a look at what the options menu will look like when altering performance.

We've been particularly impressed at just how affordable FAST Fusion is set to be on the Switch 2, with pricing confirmed at £13.49 / €14.99 / $14.99. It's also been revealed that F-Zero GX voice actor Jack Merluzzi will be returning to FAST Fusion, bringing a huge dose of nostalgia to racing fans.