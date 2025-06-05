iFixit, one of the world's leading online repair communities, has nerfed the original Switch's 'repairability score' following a recent reassessment.

Upon launch, the team had originally scored the console a pretty health 8/10, noting that the modular design of the system makes a lot of components theoretically replaceable. However, upon revisiting the console for a fresh assessment, iFixit has now slashed the score in half to 4/10.

The main reason behind this decision is Nintendo's refusal to supply replacement components publicly along with a complete absence of repair instructions. It also notes that the battery is too difficult to extract from the device, and the only charge port is fully soldered to the main board.

According to iFixit, this means that Nintendo is now "far, far behind the curve" when compared to other handheld systems that offer up comprehensive repair documentation.

"The original Switch still has bright spots: its modular design philosophy for the joysticks, replaceable (and expandable) storage, and mostly straightforward internal layout all remain commendable. But when compared to newer devices that also offer standardized M.2 slots, socketed components, and widely available parts and repair documentation, the Switch shows its age. "Taking all this into account and scoring the Switch purely against its handheld peers, the new score of 4/10 does a much better job of reflecting its current repair reality. And in so doing, it’s helped us recalibrate our entire scorecard so that we’re ready for whatever the Switch 2 brings."

iFixit is hopeful that Nintendo will allow for a much smoother repair experience with the Switch 2, as it expects Nintendo will likely comply with a Right to Repair law that passed in 2022. This effectively says that manufacturers must offer consumers the same parts, tools, and documentation for repairs as it does with authorised repair centers.

Ultimately, iFixit states that Nintendo could potentially reclaim two lost points from its score if it chooses to supply repair manuals and replacement parts. Chances are, however, that Nintendo probably won't care either way.