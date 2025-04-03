As part of yesterday's Ask the Developer Vol. 16 Nintendo Switch 2, the console's designers were asked a whole bunch of in-depth questions about various technical aspects of their new baby.
One of the more interesting parts of the interview was when they discussed redesigning the Switch, and all of its component parts, from scratch.
Now, we all know how bothersome the Joy-Con stick drift situation was, and has continued to be over the years. It's not something that ever really got solved very neatly, and so we found ourselves immediately gravitating towards part two of this interview, where Kouichi Kawamoto, the Switch 2's producer, is asked about the Joy-Con specifically, he responds;
"We redesigned everything from scratch for Joy-Con 2...Compared to the Joy-Con controllers for Switch, the control sticks are larger and more durable, with smoother movement. We’ve also made Joy-Con 2 bigger to match the larger console.
If we simply stretched Switch system's Joy-Con vertically, they'd end up being very difficult to hold, as your fingers wouldn’t be able to reach the L and R Buttons and they wouldn’t fit the shape of your palms. That’s why we lengthened the L and R Buttons, rounded off the bottom corners, and experimented with various placements of the control sticks and buttons, right down to the millimeter or less, to arrive at the shape and layout we have now."
On the sticks themselves, as Kawamoto says, they are better, more durable. However, there is still no concrete answer on whether or not Hall-effect sticks - that's some real fancy sticks, if you're not au fait - the exact type fans have been begging for, have made the cut in these new controllers. Kawamoto was very enthusiastic about the new Pro controller's sticks too, saying they were much more "smooth-gliding".
However, we will, of course, need to wait until we get our hands on the console and its controllers for ourselves to know for sure, but redesigning something from the ground up and leaving its biggest, and most glaring, issue un-fixed. Surely not suited to the Nintendo seal of approval!
Do you think the overhaul of the Joy-Con controllers will lead to the end of Stick Drift? Let us know!
I am fortunate that only my og set and one spatoon neon controller drifted so I haven’t had the issue for most of my day 1 switch’s lifetime. Still, happy Nintendo went back to the drawing board to address fears. I feel they fixed the actual issue years ago though.
You would hope there's no risk of stick drift, I'm still kind of shocked they let the issue go on throughout the whole Switch lifespan as they did, it's honestly not acceptable to have an issue like that be so common.
I was hoping for hall-effect sticks, maybe it's not the case if they haven't mentioned it, Nintendo seem to be going into more technical details with this reveal than they normally do so I'd have thought they'd mention it. There's lots of much cheaper emulation handhelds getting released with hall-effect, so I wouldn't have thought it would be a problem for Nintendo to implement, but if these new sticks are reliable and feel good to use then that's all that matters, whether they're hall-effect or not.
I always found with my OG joy on that drop out and ghost button pushes were more frequent than the joystick drift
If they had hall-effect sticks they'd have that info up-front and center. Improving on crappy sticks won't move the needle much.
If they were Hall effect sticks, surely they would’ve said so by now, no?
@Lenzo My understanding is that acknowledging the hall effect could possibly open them up to liability in that they'd be officially acknowledging the drift issue? Not sure if that's true but kinda makes sense. Nonetheless, hope whatever the issue was, it's resolved now.
