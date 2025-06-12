So, what did other sites have to say? Vooks.net gave the game 5/5 and called it "peak" Mario Kart:

"We’ve never seen Mario Kart look, run, and sound this good. Mario Kart World is peak Mario Kart."

The folks at IGN awarded the game 8/10 but weren't quite as taken with the open-world aspect:

"Mario Kart World may not make the most convincing case that going open-world was the boost the series needed, but excellent multiplayer racing, incredible polish, and the thrilling new Knockout Tour mode still more than live up to its legacy."

Siliconera called World the "perfect welcome" to Switch 2, also awarding it a score of 9/10:

"It’s fantastic in more traditional modes like Grand Prix and Battle or new ones such as Knockout Tour and Free Roam. It pays tribute to past games, but feels totally different and innovative in some fun ways."

Nintendo World Report dished out a score of 8/10, even though it was hoping for more from the game's open-world component:

"If there’s one part where the Free Roam loses the plot, it’s by not offering any kind of split-screen option aside from a low-key hack in the Local Wireless lobby. The fact that players can’t explore the world together with multiple kart racers fooling around at once is a huge miss."

The team at Eurogamer gave Mario Kart World a score of 4/5 stars – labelling it "entertaining, snackable, fun" but was also left wanting more from the free roam:

"Free Roam had the potential (and probably still does, depending on how Nintendo chooses to update the game) to consume me, but some rather typical Nintendo quirks mean it's at its best when you're dipping your toes in rather than going for a full-on dive."

Tom's Guide encountered some speed bumps during its own review, finishing with a score of 3.5/5:

"Overall, it's another solid effort in Nintendo’s enduring kart-racing series, with the fantastic Knockout Tour mode a highlight. However, this Rainbow Road isn’t without some bumps. The new Free Roam mode is undercooked, and it’s frustrating that it bleeds into franchise staple offerings, making them worse."

And going out with a bang, GameSpot served up another 9/10, calling the overall experience of Mario Kart World "incredibly fun and rewarding" and a "worthy marquee title" for the new system's launch: