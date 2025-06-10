Feature Hardware Review (In Progress): Nintendo Switch 2 - A Faster, Slicker, Sexier Switch 2 buy or not 2 buy

So, what are other outlets saying? For starters, Eurogamer loves the form factor and size of the Switch 2:

"And it's a lovely thing in the hands - larger and, it feels, slightly sleeker than the Switch. And that beautiful glossy screen makes its older sibling look a bit pokey, just as the Switch once made me return to the Vita and say, really? It was that small? And with the border? Just as the Vita once made me go back to the PSP and say..."

Kotaku also praised the "high-end" tech feel of the system and its controllers, and loves the giant panel on the new system, even if it is an LCD:

"It’s not OLED, but it’s surprisingly crisp, clear, and vibrant for an LCD. It makes the original Switch feel washed out by comparison."

Tom's Guide after 24-hours with the Switch 2 agrees it's more of the same to some degree but a "little bit better":

"The mantra of the Switch 2 seems to be taking a thing you love and making it just that little bit better, and that approach extends beyond the console itself and into its official accessories. The freshly upgraded Switch Pro Controller is fundamentally the same great pad that you could buy for Switch 1, but with a few subtle, yet impactful, tweaks."



Stuff felt that not all the new features and innovations may appeal, but was glad to see most of the enhancements still pay off:

"Not all the new bells and whistles will appeal – GameChat and GameShare are genuine innovations while the mouse function feels too novel and unergonomic – but most of the enhancements do go towards a much better and smoother hybrid gaming experience than before."

CNET has enjoyed what the new hybrid system offers so far, while acknowleding the change in the video game landscape since the launch of the original Nintendo Switch:

"Nintendo is also in a strange place now. Where it used to compete alone with often unusual hardware, it's now competing against other products with similar goals. The Switch was so spot-on in its vision that it's spawned more handhelds now, and more are likely to come from Sony, Microsoft and others...Nintendo's whimsy and weirdness are its calling cards, and its exclusive games are its edge. The Switch 2 needs to lean hard into that"

And IGN's "in-progress" review described this "sequel system" as the following upgrade: