We've been hearing rumours about a Switch 2 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 for a while now and recently some reports have been sounding the bell that the game will arrive on the console before March 2026.

And so, when the actor who voices John Marston announces that there's gonna be some big Red Dead Redemption 2 news this week, well, listen here partner, we're gonna sit up straight on our nags and pay attention, y'hear? *spit*

Yes. Rob Wiethoff, who's delivered some of the best lines in video game, let's face it ("Some men are born rich enough and dumb enough to enjoy their lives. Ain't nothing fair," goes hard right now), was doing a little bit of streaming of the original Red Dead Redemption when he dropped a few tidbits of very exciting — or potentially very exciting — news, especially if it happens to relate to a certain new console.

You can check out the clip from the stream, which has been doing the rounds on Reddit, with Wiethoff commenting:

"I've got such exciting news...I can't share it with you right now, and it's absolutely killing me. By the end of this week, hopefully sooner...definitely before Friday. Oh my goodness...the news that I have to share, and I won't be the only one sharing it. I cannot wait for you to know what's going on, and that's all I can say. That's the only thing I can think about right now, and you'll know soon enough. I can't wait for you to know."

He seems pretty excited. So, with those Switch 2/next-gen revamp rumours already swirling, are early Switch 2 owners about to get a big cowboy-shaped surprise over the next few days? Goddammit, we sure do hope so, Dutch.

Of course, the OG Red Dead Redemption is already out on Switch. This writer even reviewed it back at launch, giving it an 8/10 and calling it a barebones port (with no multiplayer) that nevertheless "still feels great, and looks and plays perfectly well on Nintendo's console."

Red Dead Redemption on Switch 2 sound like your kind of OK Corral? Let us know in the comments, partners, etc.