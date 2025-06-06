One of the biggest surprises with the Switch 2 is the bonus addition of Nintendo GameCube games for subscribers to Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The opening line-up is slightly slim, sure, but Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX are all absolute bangers.

Some of you may have also picked up the new wireless GameCube controller to go with your new subscriber perk, and it's definitely an incredibly faithful recreation of the original classic. Like previous NSO catalogues, however, using the GameCube controller yields a few fun surprises in the main menu, as seen in the below video from Bluesky user AK.

The special theme when you connect the GameCube NSO controller to the app — AK (@akfamilyhome.com) 2025-06-05T14:49:29.938Z

So when using the controller, the usual red interface will change to purple to match the overall colour scheme of the GameCube, while a bunch of sound effects have also been added in. There are definitely a few we've noticed from Super Mario Sunshine, for example.

It's a neat little easter egg, albeit one that's been done before. Still, it's pretty cool to see that Nintendo still has its sense of fun, even if this isn't immediately apparent with the main Switch 2 UI.