Well, the big new Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade of Hello Games' ever-evolving No Man's Sky is now in the wild, and it's certainly looking like a much slicker, smoother experience on Nintendo's powered-up platform. Indeed, we're planning a full review in due course, so sit tight on that while we work our way through the launch games.

However! It appears all is not well with this new version of the game. We guess bugs are to be expected with titles of this size on platforms this new, though this is quite a biggie. Indeed, as of right now, the multiplayer aspect of the game, which includes playing online with pals, as well as being tied to other in-game discovery elements, seems to be completely broken.

After seeing reports online, we jumped in and ran into the issue ourselves, with our game telling us that it has no connection to any matchmaking services, as shown in our pic above. As it turns out, it's been a whole thing since the game dropped a few days ago, with players taking to various forums and social media to voice their concerns having run into the exact same issue.

The woes continue, too, as it seems cross-saves are also causing issues, although this one is easier to explain, as it's due to various platforms running on different numbered versions of the game. So, we'll need to wait for the Switch 2 version to be brought in line, it seems, to fix that one.

We've reached out to Hello Games about the issues, and will update you as soon as we hear anything. We do reckon they'll be getting this snafu sorted fairly quick-smart, though, given it's quite a serious one.

Have you had any issues with No Man's Sky on Switch 2? Make sure to let us know!