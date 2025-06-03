Ahead of the Switch 2's launch, Nintendo has rolled out another firmware update for its original Switch hardware.

This appears to be a relatively small update and resolves an issue with software not starting after the previous update which went live last week. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 20.1.1 (Released June 2, 2025)

Fixed an issue where some software would not start after updating to system version 20.1.0.

If anything else significant is discovered about this latest update, we'll be sure to let you know.

This follows the release of two updates in May, which also included some fixes and improvements after a major system update in April. Nintendo recently added a handy feature allowing users to perform a system transfer to a dedicated server.

You can find out more about these previous updates in our guide here on Nintendo Life.